NNN REIT (NNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.