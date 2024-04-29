NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

