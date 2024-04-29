Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Navient stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $13,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

