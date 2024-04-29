Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $311.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.20. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 12,044 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,064,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,145.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 18,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $54,488.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,050,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,540.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 12,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,064,488 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,145.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 38,303 shares of company stock valued at $108,316 over the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

