Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $311.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.20. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.65.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
