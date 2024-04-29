My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $81,266.40 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010836 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.