Mueller Water Products (MWA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MWA opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,141.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.