Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Posts Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $930.30 million for the quarter.

Moog Price Performance

NYSE:MOG.B opened at $155.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43. Moog has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Moog Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Moog’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

