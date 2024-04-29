Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 9,879 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $68.56. 155,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.