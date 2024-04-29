Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 160,811 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160,811 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $85.77. 953,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

