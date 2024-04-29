Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 152,026 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,317,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,706,000 after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,648 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,905. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.