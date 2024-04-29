Montag & Caldwell LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,746 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.15% of Five Below worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.61. 150,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,624. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average of $185.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.