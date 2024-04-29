Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $20.29 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 56.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 617,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $642.68. The stock had a trading volume of 267,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,592. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $640.26 and its 200 day moving average is $603.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

