Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.53. 61,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

