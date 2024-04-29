Montag & Caldwell LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.72. 167,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,637. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

