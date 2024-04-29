Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,045 shares of company stock worth $15,597 and sold 5,953 shares worth $101,438. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modiv Industrial stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.61% of Modiv Industrial worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.