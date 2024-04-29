Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
Modiv Industrial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modiv Industrial stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.61% of Modiv Industrial worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Modiv Industrial
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.