Mizuho Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.