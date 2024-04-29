Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.20. 422,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $451.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

