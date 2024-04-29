Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 124 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.60. 708,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.96. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

