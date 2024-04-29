Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

