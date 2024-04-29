Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.