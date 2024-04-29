Mina Price Reaches $0.82 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $892.60 million and approximately $17.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 142,318,194.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,152,674,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,714,574 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,152,638,092.8400393 with 1,094,625,142.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83403801 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $16,719,746.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.