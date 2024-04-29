Michael Tobin Purchases 5,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,822.13).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 5,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($16,779.89).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,175.89).

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,028.66).

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £10,551.50 ($13,032.98).

Audioboom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 234.40 ($2.90) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.74. The company has a market capitalization of £38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -405.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.67).

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.