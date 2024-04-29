MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGPI. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.