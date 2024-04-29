Metals Acquisition (MTAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MTAL opened at $13.89 on Monday. Metals Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

