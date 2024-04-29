Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on META. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $509.18.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $443.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.39. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,277,048 shares of company stock worth $620,679,759. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

