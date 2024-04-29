Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,048 shares of company stock worth $620,679,759 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $443.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $494.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.