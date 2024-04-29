Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MLCO stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

