McAdam LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,952 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $51.47. 284,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

