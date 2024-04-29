McAdam LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.53. The company had a trading volume of 243,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,589. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.80.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.