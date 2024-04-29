McAdam LLC Purchases 1,759 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock remained flat at $51.15 during midday trading on Monday. 952,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

