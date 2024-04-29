McAdam LLC Purchases 13,412 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $37,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.42. 1,321,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,790. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.