McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,902. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

