McAdam LLC Has $139.23 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $139,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,933,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,005. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

