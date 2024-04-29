McAdam LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 230,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

