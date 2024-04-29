Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MATX stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

