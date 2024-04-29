Mather Group LLC. Sells 43,092 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.70% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $28,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,600,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,785,000 after acquiring an additional 126,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.63. 148,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,486. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

