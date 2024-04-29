Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,989 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 55.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,304,000 after purchasing an additional 286,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after buying an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,110,000 after buying an additional 198,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GD traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,810. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

