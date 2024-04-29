Mather Group LLC. Sells 10,348 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.64. 145,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.