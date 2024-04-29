Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,920 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.50. 180,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,882. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

