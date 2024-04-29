Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 20.48% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $150,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,928 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.