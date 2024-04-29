Mather Group LLC. Purchases 63,018 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,917. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

