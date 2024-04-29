Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,624 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $39.61. 31,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

