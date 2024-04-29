Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $98,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 315,693 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.68. 169,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,555. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

