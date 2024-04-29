Mather Group LLC. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.08. 9,132,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,669,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.68. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.11 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

