Mather Group LLC. Has $186.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $186,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 48,569 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.14. 45,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,708. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

