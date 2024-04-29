Mather Group LLC. Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,514.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 120,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000.

VSS stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,283. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

