Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,532 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.43% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 70,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,891. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

