Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,578 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,777,000 after acquiring an additional 308,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after acquiring an additional 128,707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 539,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.3 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

