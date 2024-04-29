Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 819.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $415.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

