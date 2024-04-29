Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 819.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $415.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
