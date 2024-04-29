Marco Investment Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.16. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

