Marco Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,927 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 774,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,116,000 after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

